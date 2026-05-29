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Statement from Interim Liberal Leader Iain Rankin on N.S. cabinet shuffle

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ByPat Healey

May 29, 2026 , , , ,
Iain Rankin, Liberal Justice critic. (Submitted photo)

HALIFAX: The following is a statement from Interim Liberal Leader Iain Rankin in response to the cabinet shuffle:

“Today’s (May 27) cabinet shuffle is a poor attempt by the Premier to change the channel in the middle of a byelection campaign.

“But moving ministers around doesn’t change the reality Nova Scotians are facing every day.

“At a time when the province is running a massive deficit, expanding the size of cabinet is not what Nova Scotians need.

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“Families are worried about affordability, access to healthcare, and rising power bills.

“Nova Scotia finally has a dedicated Minister of Energy, and we hope that means this government will finally start paying serious attention to the pressure power rates are putting on families, seniors, and small businesses across the province.

“Nova Scotians want action on the issues affecting their daily lives — not political optics.

“The challenges people were facing before today’s shuffle remain exactly the same afterward.”

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ByPat Healey

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Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

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