NSCC celebrates over 4,000 graduates across province 

HALIFAX: More than 4,000 students will graduate from Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) during 22 convocation ceremonies taking place across the province from June 3 to 16, 2026.
“Convocation ceremonies represent the highlight of each student’s learning journey. “ says NSCC Acting President Anna Burke.
“This is our opportunity to celebrate with them – along with family, friends and loved ones – as they mark this important milestone and prepare for next steps.”
In addition to the awarding of credentials, 24 students will be honoured as valedictorians.
Five major awards will also be presented at each ceremony to highlight student success and academic achievement – Board of Governors’ Award, President’s Award, Gold Medal, Alumni Award and the Governor General’s Medal.
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Major award recipients will be published on nscc.ca/Convocation following each ceremony.
Eight outstanding Nova Scotians will also be presented with Honorary Diplomas — the highest form of recognition presented by NSCC.
Recipients are chosen based on their contributions to the community and the College.
The 2026 Honorary Diploma recipients are:
- Jude Clyke – Truro Campus, June 3, 3 p.m.
- Joseph Patrick Shannon – Strait Area Campus, June 4, 4 p.m.
- Stuart MacLeod – Sydney Waterfront Campus, June 5, 10 a.m.
- Ann Brown – Institute of Technology (IT) Campus, June 9, 10 a.m.
- Jax Irwin – Ivany Campus, June 10, 10 a.m.
- Debbie Johnson-Powell – Ivany Campus, June 10, 2 p.m.
- Doug Doucet – Akerley Campus, June 12, 2 p.m.
- David Frederick Arenburg – Burridge Campus, June 16, 2 p.m.