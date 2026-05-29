NSCC celebrates over 4,000 graduates across province 

HALIFAX: More than 4,000 students will graduate from Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) during 22 convocation ceremonies taking place across the province from June 3 to 16, 2026.

“Convocation ceremonies represent the highlight of each student’s learning journey. “ says NSCC Acting President Anna Burke.

“This is our opportunity to celebrate with them – along with family, friends and loved ones – as they mark this important milestone and prepare for next steps.”

In addition to the awarding of credentials, 24 students will be honoured as valedictorians .

Five major awards will also be presented at each ceremony to highlight student success and academic achievement – Board of Governors’ Award, President’s Award, Gold Medal, Alumni Award and the Governor General’s Medal.

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Major award recipients will be published on nscc.ca/Convocation following each ceremony.

Eight outstanding Nova Scotians will also be presented with Honorary Diplomas — the highest form of recognition presented by NSCC.

Recipients are chosen based on their contributions to the community and the College.

The 2026 Honorary Diploma recipients are:

Jude Clyke – Truro Campus, June 3, 3 p.m.

– Truro Campus, June 3, 3 p.m. Joseph Patrick Shannon – Strait Area Campus, June 4, 4 p.m.

– Strait Area Campus, June 4, 4 p.m. Stuart MacLeod – Sydney Waterfront Campus, June 5, 10 a.m.

– Sydney Waterfront Campus, June 5, 10 a.m. Ann Brown – Institute of Technology (IT) Campus, June 9, 10 a.m.

– Institute of Technology (IT) Campus, June 9, 10 a.m. Jax Irwin – Ivany Campus, June 10, 10 a.m.

– Ivany Campus, June 10, 10 a.m. Debbie Johnson-Powell – Ivany Campus, June 10, 2 p.m.

– Ivany Campus, June 10, 2 p.m. Doug Doucet – Akerley Campus, June 12, 2 p.m.

– Akerley Campus, June 12, 2 p.m. David Frederick Arenburg – Burridge Campus, June 16, 2 p.m.