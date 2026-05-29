Tick checks should be part of routine 

HALIFAX: Ticks are found across Nova Scotia, and some can transmit serious diseases. As temperatures rise, it is important for people to protect themselves, their family members and pets.



“We want Nova Scotians and visitors to enjoy the outdoors and all our province has to offer while staying safe,” said Dr. Jennifer Cram, Provincial Medical Officer of Health.

“That includes protecting yourself against ticks with insect repellents and doing regular tick checks after spending time outside.”



Ticks can often be found in areas with tall grass or shrubs, urban parks, gardens and forests.



There are several kinds of ticks in Nova Scotia, including the blacklegged tick, which is known to transmit diseases such as Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, babesiosis and Powassan virus infection.

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Ticks like warm places on the body, so it is important to do a thorough tick check after spending time outside, including:

– around ears

– behind knees

– in the hair

– between the legs and in the groin area

– around the waist.



People can reduce their risk by:

– wearing long pants and long sleeves in areas likely to have ticks

– wearing light-coloured clothing (light colours make it easier to see ticks)

– wearing enclosed shoes and tucking pants into socks

– walking on well-travelled paths, avoiding long grass and vegetation

– applying insect repellents approved by Health Canada to exposed skin and clothes (following directions carefully).

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People with questions or concerns about tick safety or tick-borne diseases can call 811 or visit the Nova Scotia Health Tick Service at: https://www.nshealth.ca/clinics-programs-and-services/nova-scotia-health-tick-service



Local pharmacists can assess tick bites and determine if a preventative antibiotic is needed. More information is at: https://novascotia.ca/dhw/pharmacare/healthcare-services.asp



Quick Facts:

– ticks can be found throughout the province as the weather begins to warm, particularly if the temperature is above freezing

– prompt removal of ticks reduces the risk of tick-borne disease

– pets can bring ticks into the home; regular tick checks for pets is important