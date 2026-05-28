Hidden homelessness growing concern in East Hants, outreach coordinator says

Outreach staff Nicky (left) & Grace (right) at the housing clinic out of the Elmsdale library. (Submitted photo)

ELMSDALE:Hidden homelessness is becoming a growing concern in East Hants, and the Truro Housing Outreach Society is working to make sure residents know help is available close to home.

Speaking during an interview on the patio at Cup of Soul Café in Elmsdale, Denise McCleave, Outreach Program Coordinator with the Truro Housing Outreach Society, said many people in the community are struggling quietly behind the scenes.

“A lot of the homelessness here is hidden,” said McCleave. “We have a lot of families that are doubled up. We have a lot of seniors who are living in cars. Then you do have a few people who are unhoused in the woods.”

The society recently expanded its presence in East Hants with an office located at 139 Park Road in the Elmsdale Business Park. McCleave said having staff based locally was important to building trust within the rural community.

“We have two full-time staff who are based out of East Hants, which was super important for me because I find the community is very much, ‘if you’re an outsider, we don’t want support from you,’” she said.

“It was very important for me to have people who are from the community serving the community.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

The local team operates a housing clinic every Tuesday, offering both daytime and evening hours to better accommodate residents’ schedules.

McCleave said the organization supports people facing homelessness or housing insecurity through a variety of services, including helping obtain identification, filing taxes, accessing income assistance, applying for rent subsidies, navigating residential tenancy issues, and connecting clients with medical or mental health supports.

For people who become housed, the organization also provides follow-up support to help them maintain stable housing.

“It could be helping with financial literacy, paying bills, learning life skills, or just bridging gaps to other supports,” she said. “Case management looks different for everybody.”

Poster with information on their drop-in housing meetings on Tuesdays at the Elmsdale Library. (Submitted photo)

The outreach society also provides harm reduction services and education, while working closely with landlords, housing providers, and other community organizations.

McCleave said the need in East Hants has become increasingly visible over the past two years.

“When I first started working as an outreach case manager, we had two people who were unhoused in the East Hants area,” she said.

“Now we have eight who are sleeping rough or living in their cars, and that’s not including several others who have either moved elsewhere or found housing.”

They are working at getting a housing clinic into the Hants North area of East Hants sometime over the summer.

McCleave said they are always accepting donations of survival supplies for weather, shoes/boots, at times household items for those moving into housing.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Since the outreach program began last July, McCleave said 13 individuals have been successfully housed, while another eight people were diverted from homelessness by preventing evictions.

The organization is also currently supporting 16 active clients in East Hants, including families living in overcrowded housing situations or campers parked in driveways because affordable housing options are unavailable.

“There’s a huge ripple effect,” said McCleave. “Housing insecurity impacts families, relationships, children, schools, police services, and future generations.”

She said there is still a stigma surrounding homelessness, particularly in rural communities where many people are reluctant to ask for help.

“Homelessness has this portrayal of just being people with substance use issues, and it’s really not,” she said. “People are working, raising families, and trying to survive.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Finding affordable rental units remains one of the biggest challenges facing the organization.

“We’re struggling to find units that are affordable and suitable for families,” she said. “A lot of people also have pets, and for many of them those animals have been their support through the hardest times of their lives.”

McCleave said community awareness and compassion are key to helping those facing housing insecurity.

“If you know somebody who is struggling, let them know it’s okay to reach out,” she said. “We’re not here to judge people. We’re here to help them get out of that situation and advocate for them.”

The Truro Housing Outreach Society plans to become more active at community events throughout East Hants this year as it continues spreading awareness about available services.

Residents can also follow the organization on social media for updates and information about programs and supports available in the area.