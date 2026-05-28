Houston cuts public services, expands cabinet: NSGEU

NOVA SCOTIA: As Nova Scotia’s public sector workers wait to learn the fate of their jobs after government announced cuts in February, Premier Tim Houston announced plans to expand his cabinet, yet again.

“At the same time as the Houston government is demanding public workers pull double duties, he’s decided to hand out four new Ministerial appointments to his caucus,” said NSGEU President Sandra Mullen.

“It appears that cuts have consequences, unless you are in Cabinet.”

Each Minister receives an additional $63,250 in pay on top of their MLA salary, which means that Wednesday’s cabinet shuffle announcement will cost Nova Scotians an additional $253,000 per year. This is more than half of the cut that was made at Sherbrooke Village alone.

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While government departments and entities are being told to find five per cent and three per cent reductions respectively over each of the next four years, and community organizations across Nova Scotia are dealing with a 20 per cent cut in their grant funding, the Premier has increased the ranks of his cabinet by 20 per cent.

There are now 24 members of Cabinet and 18 backbenchers.

“It’s pretty clear that the Premier has money to spend on what really matters to him,” said Mullen. “He’s being very generous with his own caucus, while asking public sector workers throughout the province to do more with less.”

The Premier’s most recent shuffle also saw yet another change at the helm of the Department of Opportunities and Social Development (formerly known as Community Services). In the past five years, this Department has had five different Ministers.

“This Department is charged with protecting our most vulnerable citizens, and at a time when people are experiencing a great deal of poverty and economic instability, this file requires consistent and stable leadership,” notes President Mullen.