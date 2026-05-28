Province strengthens bar safety, introduces new rules for security staff

HALIFAX: New rules for bar security staff that take effect Monday, June 1, will make Nova Scotia a Canadian leader in training and screening requirements.



Under the changes, which apply to all licensed establishments, security staff must have a criminal record check and provide results to the employer; they must complete training in both security and responsible alcohol service; and they must perform their duties without compromising public safety.



These new rules were developed in response to incidents involving bar security employees and patrons. They are part of broader amendments to the Liquor Control Act and new regulations designed to strengthen public safety and reduce the administrative burden for businesses.

“Nova Scotians deserve to feel safe when they go out, and these changes ensure there are clear, enforceable standards for those responsible for maintaining order in licensed establishments,” said Jill Balser, Minister of Service Nova Scotia.

“We are setting consistent expectations for training, conduct and accountability, while also supporting an industry that continues to face labour challenges.”

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The new regulations will improve oversight of bar security employees and modernize the province’s liquor licensing system. Other key changes include:

– introducing monetary penalties for liquor licensing infractions

– allowing employees under 19 to serve – but not pour – alcohol in lounges; this change will help address ongoing labour shortages.

With the updates, Nova Scotia will become the only province in Canada to explicitly establish training and screening requirements for bar security employees under its liquor control legislation, including penalties for non-compliance.

The regulations are part of the government’s commitment to improve safety while modernizing regulations for restaurants and bars.

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Quotes:

“We are committed to initiatives that further the professionalization of security staff at bars and restaurants. We support the Province’s steps to prioritize safety and training for patrons and employees in the industry through this new legislation.

“When individuals have the resources and skills to do their jobs, it’s a win for everyone.”

— Natasha Chestnut, Executive Director, Restaurant Association of Nova Scotia

Quick Facts:

– there are about 2,500 bars, restaurants and other establishments that can sell alcohol in Nova Scotia

– monetary penalties will range from $500 to $3,000 for a first offence to $2,000 to $10,000 for a third or subsequent offence- amendments to the Liquor Control Act were passed in the legislature in the fall

– the Alcohol, Gaming, Fuel and Tobacco Division of Service Nova Scotia is responsible for enforcing the Liquor Control Act and Liquor Licensing Regulations to ensure the safe consumption of alcohol



