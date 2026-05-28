News

N.S. NDP: Premier drops Energy Minister role after failing to rein in Nova Scotia Power

Avatar photo

ByPat Healey

May 28, 2026 , , , , ,
NDP Leader Claudia Chender (Submitted photo)

HALIFAX: NDP Leader Claudia Chender made the following statement about PC Cabinet shuffle:

“Premier Tim Houston finally acknowledged what Nova Scotians have known all along; that he has failed to deliver what people need most from the Energy Minister–the ability to hold Nova Scotia Power (NSP) accountable for the high costs and bad service people have been dealing with and to offer Nova Scotians a path to lower costs. 

On Tim Houston’s watch, power bills have climbed by $600 a year for the average family. That’s simply unmanageable for hundreds of thousands of people in our province.

ADVERTISEMENT:

“The Premier has failed to treat rising power bills and energy affordability as his highest priority.

“After months of ducking and dodging questions, blaming the independent regulators and refusing to launch a full review, his resignation from this role is hopefully a positive step. 

“We call on the new minister to take the urgent action needed to deal with Nova Scotian’s highest priority, affordability.”

Avatar photo

ByPat Healey

Related Post

Featured News

Province strengthens bar safety, introduces new rules for security staff

May 28, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured News

Beaver Bank man arrested for impaired driving, dangerous driving after MVC

May 27, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured News

Wong becomes Advanced Education Minister in cabinet shuffle announced by Premier Houston

May 27, 2026 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Featured News

Province strengthens bar safety, introduces new rules for security staff

May 28, 2026 Pat Healey
News

N.S. NDP: Premier drops Energy Minister role after failing to rein in Nova Scotia Power

May 28, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured News

Beaver Bank man arrested for impaired driving, dangerous driving after MVC

May 27, 2026 Pat Healey
Advertorials Video Advertorials

Video Advertorial: Summer fun at Cheema Aquatic Club

May 27, 2026 Pat Healey

Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

© Copyright 2025 NewsLM. All Rights Reserved. by Learmonth Marketing