N.S. NDP: Premier drops Energy Minister role after failing to rein in Nova Scotia Power

HALIFAX: NDP Leader Claudia Chender made the following statement about PC Cabinet shuffle:

“Premier Tim Houston finally acknowledged what Nova Scotians have known all along; that he has failed to deliver what people need most from the Energy Minister–the ability to hold Nova Scotia Power (NSP) accountable for the high costs and bad service people have been dealing with and to offer Nova Scotians a path to lower costs.

On Tim Houston’s watch, power bills have climbed by $600 a year for the average family. That’s simply unmanageable for hundreds of thousands of people in our province.

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“The Premier has failed to treat rising power bills and energy affordability as his highest priority.

“After months of ducking and dodging questions, blaming the independent regulators and refusing to launch a full review, his resignation from this role is hopefully a positive step.

“We call on the new minister to take the urgent action needed to deal with Nova Scotian’s highest priority, affordability.”