Fiona Day comes back home, set to play with Acadia Axewomen rugby team

Fiona Day of Fall River is seen rushing the ball. (Submitted photo)

WOLFVILLE: Fiona Day is coming home.

Day, of Fall River, has committed to the Acadia Axewomen rugby program for the upcoming Atlantic University Sport season.

Day, a five-foot-six centre and back-three player, joins the Axewomen after spending two seasons with the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees. She plans to study kinesiology at Acadia.

The Lockview High alum made an immediate impact during her rookie season with the Gee-Gees in 2024.

She helped Ottawa post a perfect 6-0 regular-season record in RSEQ competition while earning Ottawa’s rookie of the year award and a spot on the RSEQ second all-star team.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Before beginning her U SPORTS career, Day built an impressive résumé through provincial and national programs.

She competed with the Keltics from 2022 to 2024, helping the team earn a silver medal in 2022 before capturing gold medals in both 2023 and 2024.

Day also represented Canada East at the U18 level, serving as backs captain in 2024.

Later that year, she earned an opportunity with Canada’s U20 national team and scored her first international try in her opening match.

Her strong play and continued development also earned recognition off the field. In 2025, Day was named Rugby Nova Scotia’s Junior Female Athlete of the Year through the Support4Sport Awards program and received an invitation to the Rugby Canada NextGen camp.

ADVERTISEMENT:

A versatile player capable of contributing in multiple backline positions, Day combines speed and strong attacking instincts with the ability to read the game defensively. Her experience at the provincial, university and international levels adds another dynamic element to the Axewomen lineup.

Day said the opportunity to return home and compete with Acadia is one she is excited to embrace.

“I can’t wait for the opportunity to compete for AUS titles in my home province and to challenge for national titles wearing Acadia colours,” she said.

“Continuing the long tradition of winning athletes at Acadia University will be an honour.”

(Some information in this piece came from the original article on Acadia Athletics website here )