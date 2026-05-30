From grills to HVAC systems, key appliances and systems need inspection, servicing and care to ensure safety, efficiency and comfort

ONTARIO: Homeowners are reminded that true seasonal upkeep goes beyond dusting and decluttering. Seasonal maintenance also means inspecting, servicing and preparing essential household systems and appliances that are often overlooked – but critical to safety, performance and comfort.

From backyard barbecues to cool spring nights on the patio, taking a proactive approach now can help homeowners avoid costly repairs and enjoy a seamless transition into warmer weather.

“Spring cleaning isn’t just about what you can see,” says Garry Scott, Vice President of Marketing at Napoleon.

“It’s about ensuring the systems and appliances you depend on every day are operating safely and efficiently – and taking action now can help homeowners avoid costly repairs, save time and reduce stress.”

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This spring, Napoleon encourages homeowners not to overlook the appliances and systems that power everyday comfort, including:

Grills: Spring is the perfect time to prepare for grilling season. Homeowners should deep clean cooking grates, inspect burners and ignition systems and check propane connections for leaks. Regular maintenance ensures safe operation, optimal performance and the best flavours for backyard barbecues.

Fireplaces: As temperatures fluctuate in early spring, fireplaces often remain in use on cooler evenings. Homeowners should schedule professional servicing. Routine maintenance ensures safe operation, improves efficiency and prolongs the lifespan of the unit.

Outdoor Heating Products: Patio heaters and fire tables help extend the outdoor entertaining season. Before use, homeowners should check fuel lines and connections, clean burner ports and inspect for signs of wear or weather-related damage. Proper care ensures reliable performances and safe, comfortable gatherings outdoors.

HVAC System: With the warmer weather ahead, spring is the ideal time to prepare cooling systems. Replacing air filters, cleaning debris from outdoor units and scheduling a professional inspection can improve indoor air quality, enhance energy efficiency and prevent unexpected breakdowns during peak summer temperatures.

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“Taking the time to inspect and maintain these essential systems each spring sets the stage for a safer, more comfortable home year-round,” says Scott.

“With a proactive approach, homeowners can protect their investments, improve efficiency and enjoy peace of mind as they transition into the warmer months.”

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