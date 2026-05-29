Lantz woman, Halifax man charged in Colchester County kidnapping incident: RCMP

LANTZ/BIBLE HILL: A 37-year-old Lantz woman is one of two people charged in a kidnapping incident that took place May 27 in Bible Hill, Colchester County RCMP said.

On May 27, at approximately 10:20 a.m., RCMP officers responded to a report that a man and a woman had abducted a man known to them from a home in the 100 block of Vimy Rd. They were travelling in the Bible Hill area in a silver Hyundai Elantra. Officers immediately began searching for the car.



The RCMP’s Critical Incident Program, including its Emergency Response Team (ERT), and Air Services, were dispatched to assist.



At approximately 10:55 a.m., RCMP officers observed the Elantra on Hazel Dr. but lost sight of the vehicle in traffic as it proceeded along Pictou Rd. toward Main St.



As the search for the Elantra continued, officers noted a motorcycle at the Vimy Rd. property.

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At 11:10 a.m., Truro Police Service officers observed the motorcycle travelling on Park St. in Bible Hill with two occupants. Officers stopped the motorcycle and safely located the kidnapping victim, who was riding as a passenger.

It was learned the motorcycle driver had assisted the victim and was not involved in the kidnapping.

The victim had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.



At approximately 11:20 a.m., RCMP officers located the Elantra parked behind a home in the 200 block of Main St., Bible Hill, and began surveillance.



At approximately 12:55 p.m., a man and a woman were safely arrested by ERT as they exited the residence.



Upon arrest, the man had injuries consistent with a gunshot wound that occurred prior to police involvement. He was transported to hospital by EHS with life-threatening injuries.

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Stephen Joseph “Dakota” Maloney, 34, of Halifax, and Macquel Lynn Weatherbee, 37, of Lantz, are both charged with Kidnapping.

Maloney is also charged with Failure to Comply With a Probation Order and Operation of a Conveyance While Prohibited.



Police said that Maloney was remanded into custody and is due to appear in Truro Provincial Court on June 1.

Weatherbee was released with a scheduled court appearance on August 19.



The investigation, including the circumstances surrounding Maloney’s gunshot wound, is ongoing. It’s being led by the Colchester District RCMP General Investigation Section.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Colchester Country District RCMP at 902-893-6820.

To remain anonymous, contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1 800 222 TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.



File #: 2026-715729