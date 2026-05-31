Annapolis County man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant by East Hants RCMP

ENFIELD: RCMP in East Hants is seeking information on the whereabouts of Graeme Mackenzie Gordon, currently wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant.

Gordon, 43, of Annapolis County, is charged with historic sexual offences.

He is described as 5-foot-10 with dark brown hair and green eyes.

Police have made several attempts to locate Gordon and are requesting assistance from the public.

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He has ties to multiple communities in Nova Scotia and may be in the Enfield/Bible Hill area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Graeme Gordon is asked to call East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or the local police.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File #: 2025-748082



