National superbike tour returns to Nova Scotia this weekend at AMP

Defending CSBK champion Ben Young (1) leads Jordan Szoke (101) during the opening round of the 2026 championship at Shannonville Motorsport Park near Kingston, ON. The next stop for the national race series is Atlantic Motorsport Park in Shubenacadie, NS for round two, happening June 5-7. ( Rob O’Brien / CSBK photo)

ATLANTIC MOTORSPORT PARK: Sponsors of the Atlantic round of the Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Championship

(CSBK) are pleased to announce the return of National motorcycle racing to Nova Scotia for round 2 of the CSBK series.

The CSBK event will take place at Atlantic Motorsport Park (AMP), near Shubenacadie, NS, June 5-7.

Dartmouth motorcycle dealership Pro Cycle will once again headline the sponsors for the event.

Pro Cycle has been involved in the backing of most of the National Superbike events at Atlantic Motorsport Park over the years and is pleased to carry this tradition into the 2026 season.

“The Pro Cycle team is extremely proud to continue to put our name on the Canadian Superbike event at Atlantic

Motorsport Park,” stated Justin Wiens, owner of Pro Cycle.

“We’re also excited to continue working alongside Canadian Kawasaki to help bring the CSBK Championship to the local racing fans.”

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The Atlantic race weekend is a full doubleheader round, meaning a full schedule of racing on both Saturday and Sunday

for all classes.

Practice and Qualifying sessions are slated for Friday. The complete weekend schedule of events can be

found at CSBK.ca.

To kick off the race weekend, Pro Cycle will host its annual Fast Bikes Show-n-Shine at their Dartmouth Crossing store

on Thursday evening (June 4) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The show-n-shine traditionally draws a large crowd of local motorcyclists and offers a chance to win some great prizes, including weekend passes to the CSBK races and more.

Thursday evening is also an opportunity for fans to meet some of the stars of the CSBK series, such as multi-time champion Jordan Szoke and defending champion Ben Young, along with Milford’s own Baillie Ives, expected to be on hand signing autographs.

Tickets for the Atlantic CSBK round are available online at CSBK.ca