PHOTOS: Lions Walk for Dog Guides a success in Milford thanks to participants

This couple walk their two dogs along the sidewalk on Hwy 2 in Milford during the Lions Walk for Dog Guides on May 31. (Healey photo)

MILFORD: It may not have been the warmest of days, but that didn’t stop a dozen or so residents from coming out to partake in the annual Lions Walk for Dog Guides on Sunday morning in Milford.

The owners and their dogs–seven in total that registered–walked two kilometres total from Lions Park near Riverside Education Centre along the sidewalk up to Milford Recreation Association hall.

After a short break for water and treats for the doggies, they all walked back to the Lions Park to complete the event.

As a reward, there was a BBQ for each participants to enjoy and try to warm up with some coffee from Milford Tim Hortons.

The doggie in pink might be small but she lets the other dog know who’s boss and it’s her. (Healey photo)

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At the end, Lorna Murdoch had her name drawn as the Dog Gift Basket winner.

Tickets had been sold in the past few weeks and those funds were for the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides.

A young girl reaches out to pet one of the dogs after asking nicely if she could do so. (Healey photo)

The bags for each participants is packed by a Milford Lion and rep from PetValu. (Healey photo)

This doggo spots Pat and his camera taking photos and makes a beeline for him – to give him/his camera some doggie kisses before continuing on the walk. (Healey photo)

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Some participants mingle about. (Healey photo)

A group shot before all the participants left Lions Park for the walk. (Healey photo)

A young girl joined her family for the Walk for Dog guides and took advantage of the opportunity to listen to some tunes and get some fresh air by walking. (Healey photo)

Walkers catch up during the dog guide walk in Milford. (Healey photo)