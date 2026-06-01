PHOTOS: Lions Walk for Dog Guides a success in Milford thanks to participants

This couple walk their two dogs along the sidewalk on Hwy 2 in Milford during the Lions Walk for Dog Guides on May 31. (Healey photo)
MILFORD: It may not have been the warmest of days, but that didn’t stop a dozen or so residents from coming out to partake in the annual Lions Walk for Dog Guides on Sunday morning in Milford.
The owners and their dogs–seven in total that registered–walked two kilometres total from Lions Park near Riverside Education Centre along the sidewalk up to Milford Recreation Association hall.
After a short break for water and treats for the doggies, they all walked back to the Lions Park to complete the event.
As a reward, there was a BBQ for each participants to enjoy and try to warm up with some coffee from Milford Tim Hortons.
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At the end, Lorna Murdoch had her name drawn as the Dog Gift Basket winner.
Tickets had been sold in the past few weeks and those funds were for the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides.
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