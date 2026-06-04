Her-story: First-ever U14 girls baseball team takes field for Corridor Minor Baseball

An East Hants player runs her fastest to get to second base before the throw does. (Healey photo)

ENFIELD: A historic milestone took place on Wednesday night behind the Enfield Legion.

The first game for the inaugural U-14 East Hants Nationals girls ball team in Corridor Minor Baseball took place. It’s the first girls team within the organization.

Facing a tough Truro team, the Nationals kept the game close going back and forth for a couple innings of three runs apiece.

In the end, the Bearcats came out 6-5 winners over East Hants.

Chelsey Haynes led the offence for the Nationals, going three-for-three at the plate scoring three RBI’s and one stolen base. She was player of the game.

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Here is some game action photos taken by our Pat Healey was at the game for the first couple of innings.

It was played at the small field behind the Enfield Legion.

(Healey photo)

The Truro batter swings at the ball. (Healey photo)

Piper Gallant throws the ball towards the batter during the game. (Healey photo)

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The Truro runner gets to second safely. (Healey photo)

Truro does a pre-game dance around the ball bats. (Healey photo)

Pitcher Azlyn Morrison sends a heater to the plate. (Healey photo)