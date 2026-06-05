Nine Mile River trails, Shubenacadie Canal Commission receive provincial funding

NINE MILE RIVER: Two local area trail systems are among the 23 projects receiving provincial funding, announced Friday morning.

The Nine Mile River Trail Association is receiving $6,840.00, while the Shubenacadie Canal Commission is receiving $44,024.00.

It comes from a provincial investment of $590,000 to expand and repair trails across Nova Scotia through the Recreational Trail Expansion Grant Program.

The funding supports 23 projects, including hiking, biking, off-highway vehicle and multi-use trails, ensuring theyare safe and accessible for residents and visitors.



“Our trails connect people – to nature, to each other and to the communities around them,” said Kim Masland, Minister of Emergency Management and MLA for Queens, on behalf of Dave Ritcey, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage.

“These investments mean more Nova Scotians can get outside, stay active and discover new parts of this province. This International Trails Day, we encourage everyone to get out and experience what our trails have to offer.”

ADVERTISEMENT:



One grant will fund repairs to the Dwight Crouse Memorial Trail, which runs from Brooklyn to Danesville, Queens County.

The $9,812 grant will help open the trail – currently limited to off-highway vehicles and hikers – to cyclists and walkers who need a smooth surface. The resurfacing will also make the trail easier to maintain.



Another project is receiving $36,300 to address an unmaintained section of Old Port Mouton Road, including replacing a bridge that is part of the regional trail network.

The work will connect users coming from Bridgewater to Queens County and along to Shelburne County.



A list of organizations receiving funding is available at: https://cch.novascotia.ca/sites/default/files/inline/documents/rteg-recipients-2026-27.pdf

ADVERTISEMENT:



The Recreational Trail Expansion Grant Program helps communities develop and maintain safe, sustainable trail systems that promote active living, tourism and economic development.



Quotes:

“Improving and expanding trail networks enhances connectivity and provides recreation and tourism opportunities that benefit Nova Scotian communities.

“When we build trails, we build community.”

— David White, President, Queens County ATV Association, and President, Queens Rails to Trails



Quick Facts:

– there are more than 200 volunteer groups managing trails across the province

– International Trails Day takes place annually on the first Saturday in June