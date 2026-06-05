Three Lockview High grads receive Station 41 bursaries

Ashlyn, Kaci, and Kerr hold the mock big cheque in front of a fire truck at Station 41 Waverley on Tuesday night. (Healey photo)

WAVERLEY: Three graduating students from Lockview High School are heading to post-secondary studies with a little extra financial support thanks to the firefighters of Station 41 Waverley.

Ashlyn Allday, Kerr Foster, and Kaci Sprague were each presented with a $1,000 bursary during the department’s training night on Tuesday evening, for a total of $3,000 awarded to local graduates.

The bursaries are funded through Station 41’s fundraising efforts and the community’s continued support of the department in the Nova Scotia Firefighters 50/50 draw.

The program was open to all graduating Lockview High students, with members of the fire department reviewing applications and selecting the three recipients.

Allday and Sprague will both be pursuing studies in nursing, while Foster plans to enter engineering.

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Foster said receiving support from the local fire department was especially meaningful.

“It’s a big thing. It’s an honour,” he said.

“When you’re a kid, you always look up to firefighters and getting the money from the fire department to go do what you want to do next year, it’s a real privilege.”

Sprague said the bursary will help ease some of the financial pressures that come with post-secondary education.

“It means a lot to come and take the weight off my shoulders, to have more money for school and to just focus on my education,” she said.

“It’s really great to receive back from the community and just have the honour to be able to have this opportunity,” added Allday.

The presentation highlighted Station 41’s ongoing commitment to supporting local youth and investing in the future of the Waverley and Fall River-area communities through education.

Station 41 Wavelrey firefighters pose with bursary recipients Ashlyn; Kaci; and Kerr at Station 41 on Tuesday night. (Healey photo)