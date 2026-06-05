RCMP holding open house June 6 to introduce officers serving Fall River

The community will get to meet the officers serving the Fall River area at the open house. (Submitted photo)

FALL RIVER: An open house is set for today, June 6, to introduce the new officers that will be iservng the Fall River/Wellington area.

The open house, to be held in the parking lot at Georges P. Vanier Jr. High, will run from 11 am to 1 p.m.

Residents will have the opportunity to meet officers from the newly established RCMP Fall River Community Policing Office.

Attendees can ask questions and learn about initiatives focused on enhancing public safety and building community partnerships.

All residents of Fall River and surrounding areas are encouraged to attend.