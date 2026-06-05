Peace tree dedicated in Noel area during International Peace Run visit

NOEL: A group of runners made their way across Nova Scotia on Wednesday, with a special stop in Noel to visit the local school and plant a peace tree.
The International Peace Run came to Cobequid District School, where they ran with the students for a 1.5 kilometre run, before heading to Ravens Rest Retreat.
The Peace Run team then planted a peace tree and dedicated it at Ravens Rest Retreat with the help of owner Heidi Penning.
Penning received a a certificate of appreciation from the Peace Run team.
The Peace Tree will stand as a commemoration of the Peace Run passing through Moose Brook and a living place of reflection on Peace in the world.