Peace tree dedicated in Noel area during International Peace Run visit

NOEL: A group of runners made their way across Nova Scotia on Wednesday, with a special stop in Noel to visit the local school and plant a peace tree.

The International Peace Run came to Cobequid District School, where they ran with the students for a 1.5 kilometre run, before heading to Ravens Rest Retreat.

The Peace runners did a 1.5 km run with the students. (Submitted photo)

The Peace Run team then planted a peace tree and dedicated it at Ravens Rest Retreat with the help of owner Heidi Penning.

Penning received a a certificate of appreciation from the Peace Run team.

The Peace Tree will stand as a commemoration of the Peace Run passing through Moose Brook and a living place of reflection on Peace in the world.

The Peace Run team arrives in Moosebrook at Ravens Rest. (Submitted photo)

The Peace team runners were welcomed to the Noel area. (Submitted photo)