“It was a big sigh of relief.” Brien selected by Oceanic 10th overall in QMJHL draft

Max Brien smiles with team staff from Rimouski Oceanic after they selected him on Friday night at the QMJHL Draft in Halifax. (Healey photo)

HALIFAX: The Rimouski Oceanic may have a slew of new fans and swag orders coming soon from Fall River.

That’s because the Oceanic selected Fall River’s Max Brien, a Steele Subaru forward, with the 10th selection in the 2026 QMJHL Draft, presented by Fenplast, at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax.

Brien was thrilled to go to Rimouski, even though he grew up being a Mooseheads fan.

“It’s awesome. I’m happy that the organization believed in me and drafted me,” said Brien after hearing his name called.

“To have all my friends and family here to share the moment makes it even more special,”

Rimouski traded in to the pick to select Brien.

The Oceanic shipped a round 2 pick in 2026 and a first round pick in 2027 (Blainville Boisbriand Armada) to the Val d’Or Foreurs for the 10th selection and round 12 in 2026. Brien was ranked 13th overall by QMJHL Central Scouting after a formidable season with the Subaru where he recorded 18 goals and 43 points in 33 games played

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Brien admitted there were some nerves leading up to the selection.

“I was a little nervous, not going to lie, but when I finally heard my name called, it was a big sigh of relief. It was awesome,” said the Lockview High student.

Looking ahead to joining his new team, Brien said he is excited for the opportunity.

“Whatever was meant to be was meant to be. Sidney Crosby played there, so it’s a great place to play,” he said. “I know I’m going to have fun there.”

Brien also knows what he needs to focus on as he continues his development.

“I’ll probably work on my skating a little bit,” he said with a smile. “That’s one of the first things I’ll be working on this summer.”

Max Brien with the Oceanic jersey and team staff on stage. (Healey photo)

Max Brien gets a big congratulatory hug from dad Colin seconds after his name was called. (Healey photo)

Max Brien dons his Rimouski Oceanic jersey at the QMJHL Draft in Halifax. (Healey photo)

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Jayden Tillman and Liam Duffy, both also from Fall River, are also projected to go in the draft. Tillman is projected early second to third round pick.

However, like Duffy, both will have to wait to hear their names in round 2-12 on Saturday.

Saturday’s rounds will air live on Eastlink and YoTube beginning at 10 a.m.

Mayor Andy Fillmore brought greetings in a video message, and Dave Ritcey, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage, spoke to the crowd on stage.

This was the first time the QMJHL Draft was hosted by the Halifax Mooseheads.