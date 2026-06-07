Gilby nabs third, Langille fourth in Mr. Lube+ Tire 150 Pro Stock race at Petty

The top three after 150 laps at Petty Raceway near Moncton. Ashton Tucker (middle, winner); Jarrett Butcher second (left) and Gage Gilby was third. (Healey photo)

RIVER GLADE, N.B.: Once Ashton Tucker took the lead in his no. 2 White Lightning-sponsored hot rod Saturday afternoon at Petty International Raceway, he never relinquished as he cruised to the checkered flag in the second race of the Fort Garry Industries Pro Stock Tour, the Mr. Lube+ Tires 150.

Tucker took the lead on Lap 10 and never looked back for his first win of 2026.

The defending FGI Pro Stock Tour champion pulled away from Jarrett Butcher, from Enfield, formerly Porters Lake, on the final restart on Lap 91 with Butcher holding off Kenny U-Pull 150 winner Gage Gilby in the 25G from Enfield for the runner-up spot.

Shubenacadie’s Braden Langille and Robbie MacEwen (Sherwood, PE), both making their Tour debut for 2026, completed the top five.

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Jarrett Butcher (Porter’s Lake, NS) and Ashton Tucker (Miramichi, NB) won their respective Atlantic Tiltload heat races, qualifying them for the Mr. Lube + Tires 150.

Additional contingency cash and prizes were also awarded too:

Eastlink Fastest Lap Award: Ashton Tucker

R&D Performancentre Most Laps Led Award: Ashton Tucker

Swift Springs Hard Charger Award: Ashton Tucker

QA1 Free Pass Award: Colton Noble

Fivestar Hard Luck Award: Ryan VanOirschot

Lucas Oil Rookie of the Race: Ayden Christensen

RESULTS – MR. LUBE + TIRES 150

1st – 2 Ashton Tucker

2nd – 54 Jarrett Butcher

3rd – 25G Gage Gilby

4th – 26 Braden Langille

5th – 40 Robbie MacEwen

6th – 24 Ayden Christensen

7th – 11v Jordan Veinotte

8th – 66 Owen Mahar

9th –13 Austin MacDonald

10th – 72 Tylor Hawes

11th – 0 Colton Noble

12th -30L Marcel LeBlanc

13th –36 Gary Elliott

14th – 25 Ryan VanOirschot

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The Fort Garry Industries Pro Stock Tour returns to Halifax’s Scotia Speedworld for the Nova Truck Centres 150 In Support of Special Olympics. General admission tickets will be available in the coming days at EventBrite.ca.

Want to stay up to date on all the latest news and developments from the Fort Garry Industries Pro Stock Tour? Look no further than our website, www.maritimeprostocktour.com. Here, you’ll find the most current information on race schedules, results, and standings, as well as news and updates from the drivers and teams.

But that’s not all – you can also follow us on social media to stay in the loop on all things Pro Stock Tour. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram at @prostocktour for the latest news, photos, and videos from the track.