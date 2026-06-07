Gilby nabs third, Langille fourth in Mr. Lube+ Tire 150 Pro Stock race at Petty

RIVER GLADE, N.B.: Once Ashton Tucker took the lead in his no. 2 White Lightning-sponsored hot rod Saturday afternoon at Petty International Raceway, he never relinquished as he cruised to the checkered flag in the second race of the Fort Garry Industries Pro Stock Tour, the Mr. Lube+ Tires 150.
Tucker took the lead on Lap 10 and never looked back for his first win of 2026.
The defending FGI Pro Stock Tour champion pulled away from Jarrett Butcher, from Enfield, formerly Porters Lake, on the final restart on Lap 91 with Butcher holding off Kenny U-Pull 150 winner Gage Gilby in the 25G from Enfield for the runner-up spot.
Shubenacadie’s Braden Langille and Robbie MacEwen (Sherwood, PE), both making their Tour debut for 2026, completed the top five.
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Jarrett Butcher (Porter’s Lake, NS) and Ashton Tucker (Miramichi, NB) won their respective Atlantic Tiltload heat races, qualifying them for the Mr. Lube + Tires 150.
Additional contingency cash and prizes were also awarded too:
Eastlink Fastest Lap Award: Ashton Tucker
R&D Performancentre Most Laps Led Award: Ashton Tucker
Swift Springs Hard Charger Award: Ashton Tucker
QA1 Free Pass Award: Colton Noble
Fivestar Hard Luck Award: Ryan VanOirschot
Lucas Oil Rookie of the Race: Ayden Christensen
RESULTS – MR. LUBE + TIRES 150
1st – 2 Ashton Tucker
2nd – 54 Jarrett Butcher
3rd – 25G Gage Gilby
4th – 26 Braden Langille
5th – 40 Robbie MacEwen
6th – 24 Ayden Christensen
7th – 11v Jordan Veinotte
8th – 66 Owen Mahar
9th –13 Austin MacDonald
10th – 72 Tylor Hawes
11th – 0 Colton Noble
12th -30L Marcel LeBlanc
13th –36 Gary Elliott
14th – 25 Ryan VanOirschot
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The Fort Garry Industries Pro Stock Tour returns to Halifax’s Scotia Speedworld for the Nova Truck Centres 150 In Support of Special Olympics. General admission tickets will be available in the coming days at EventBrite.ca.
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