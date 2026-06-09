Noble takes home Sportsman division checkered flag on FanFest night at Speedworld

SCOTIA SPEEDOWRLD: FanFest 2026 saw lots of exciting racing for the Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series at Scotia Speedworld.

Dawson Noble of Nine Mile River was the victor in Maritime Auto Glass Sportsman, finishing ahead of another local, Alex Johnson of Oakfield in the no. 14.

Joey Livingstone of Pictou County was third.

Noble was second in heat 1 behind winner 45 Ashley Creelman.

06 Sara Thorne won heat 2 ahead of Livingstone.

Here are the results from the track (rookie noted with an ®):

1 8 Dawson Noble

2 14 Alex Johnson

3 O1 Joey Livingstone

4 66 Jeffrey Breen

5 50 Mike Riley

6 25 Andrew Lively

7 62 Sheldon Pemberton

8 85 Darren Hilchie

9 72 Hailey Bland

10 37 Brentley Pirri

11 O6 Sara Thorne

12 77 JJ MacRae ®

13 96 Scott O’Neill

14 45 Ashley Creelman

HT1 45 8 77 72 50 37 96

HT2 06 01 62 66 05 85 14

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In the Legends division, 71 Chase MacKay came home with the win ahead of 00 Caden Tiufts and 9 Campbell Delaney.

Beaver Bank’s Brett Pashkoski was eighth while sister Bella was 11th.

LEGENDS

1 71 Chase MacKay

2 OO Caden Tufts

3 9 Campbell Delaney

4 5H Ethan Hicken ®

5 89 Nathan Blackburn

6 10 Nick Robertson

7 20 Devin Wadden

8 45 Brett Pashkoski

9 14M Samantha MacDonald

10 73 Brad Wadden

11 85 Bella Pashkoski ®

12 31 John Mason ®

13 47 Irelyn Rose ®

14 29 Brandon McGrath ®

HT1 10 14m 73 85 31 47 29

HT2 71 00 89 9 5h 20 45

TRACTION Mini Stocks

The 48 of Chris Drover picked up the checkered flag ahead of 34 Blake MacDonald and Meagher Grant’;s Ross Moore in the 84.

The B Feature saw 65 David Clark win, followed by 85 Izick Dillman and 75 Timmy Geldart.

1 48 Chris Drover

2 34 Blake MacDonald

3 84 Ross Moore

4 19 Billy Wright

5 45 Travis Keefe

6 47 Colin Matthews

7 3 Barry Black

8 75 Timmy Geldart

9 93 Peter Brown

10 OO Jason Fenton

11 71 Neil Miousse

12 80 Chevy MacDonald

13 65 David Clark ®

14 90 Ethan Miller ®

15 88x Nic Baker

16 20 Dave Jollimore

17 56 David Hibbs

18 13R Shawn Ryerson

19 23 Logan Monk ®

20 85 Izick Dillman ®

21 88 Darrell Sullivan

22 13 Chris McMullin

23 10 Tim Wright

24 72 Robert Petrossie

25 68 Mitchell Hopkins

DNQ 92 Dylan MacMillan

DNQ 99F Logan Freeman

DNQ 46 John Furey ®

DNQ 0 Jason Pickles

DNQ O8 Ashley Macdonald ®

DNQ 78 Nolan Butt ®

DNS 99 Dave Matthews

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It was Avery DeCoste crossing the finish first in front of 12 DShelby Chisholm and 15 Adlee Lively on this night.

Decoste also won the heat race.

United Mortgage Alliance Outlaw Bandolero

1 13 Avery DeCoste

2 12 Shelby Chisholm

3 15 Adlee Lively

4 11 Addison Veinotte

5 55 Ben Turple

DQ 99 Bristol Matthews

DQ 38 Jake Campbell

HT1 13 15 11v 99 12 55 38

Welllington’s Ryder Smith got the checkered flag ahead of rookie Nic Farrell in the 18 and the 9 of Addison MacLean.

Locals Brayden Wood was fourth and Harper Grace was sixth.

Beg. Bandoleros

1 43 Ryder Smith

2 18 Nicholas Farrell ®

3 9 Addison MacLean

4 17 Brayden Wood

5 88 Ryan Chisholm

6 57 Harper Grace ®

ht 43 18 17 9 88 57-1