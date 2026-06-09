Dream fulfilled: Jayden Tillman selected by Gatineau Olympiques at QMJHL Draft

Jayden Tillman of Fall River dons the Gatineau Olympiques jersey after being selected in the fourth round by the team at the QMJHL Draft. (Submitted photo)

FALL RIVER: For Fall River’s Jayden Tillman, hearing his name called at the 2026 QMJHL Draft was the realization of a dream years in the making.

The smooth-skating defenceman was selected 57th overall by the Gatineau Olympiques during the draft held Saturday at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax.

While Tillman entered the draft ranked 39th overall and slipped into the fourth round, he isn’t dwelling on where he was selected. Instead, he’s focused on the opportunity ahead with one of the QMJHL’s established organizations.

“I’m super grateful and excited with Gatineau,” said Tillman in an interview with The Laker News on Monday morning. “It’s a great organization and it’s in a great spot and the people and the community is really great, so I’m super excited to get started.”

For Tillman, being drafted into the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League is the culmination of years of hard work and dedication to the sport.

“This means a lot to me,” he said. “Ever since I was little going to the QMJHL games, I’ve always wanted to be in this position and now getting drafted.

“It’s a super great feeling.”

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Despite being projected to go earlier, Tillman believes everything worked out exactly as it should have.

“It really does make it extra special,” he said. “Obviously you never want to drop down in any draft, but I think waiting and being drafted to Gatineau was the best decision for me.

“I think it’s really important to get drafted to a team who believes in you and wants you.”

Jayden Tillman (left in Gatineau jersey) and friend and fellow Fall River product Max Brien (in Rimouski jersey, taken round one 10th overall) pose for a photo at the QMJHL Draft. (Submitted photo)

The moment he heard his name announced is one he’ll never forget.

“When I heard my name, I was super relieved that I was a part of a QMJHL team,” said Tillman.

“It didn’t even feel real and it’s something I’m going to remember for the rest of my life.”

The Fall River product spent the season with Bishop Kearney Selects U15 AAA, recording five goals and 20 points in 52 games.

He also suited up in the NEPACK U15 AAA league, posting two goals and three assists along with six penalty minutes in 13 regular-season games.

In playoff action, he added one assist in three contests.

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As he prepares for the next stage of his hockey journey, Tillman already knows one area of his game he wants to continue improving.

“Something I would like to work on is my confidence with the puck,” he said. “I think having more confidence when I’m having the puck and making better plays can help me huge at the next level.”

Gatineau fans can expect a complete player when Tillman eventually arrives with the organization.

“You’re getting a good two-way defenceman who plays physical, plays with pace and is a great skater,” he said. “I’m very competitive and get the crowd going.”

Tillman also took time to recognize the role his faith has played throughout his hockey career.

“Someone I want to give thanks to and who has helped me all the way is God,” he said. “He has helped me on being a better person and staying faithful.”

He added that a Bible verse from Proverbs has helped guide him through pressure-filled moments.

“Whenever I get nervous or anxious, I always remember this verse,” said Tillman. “‘Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths.’ This has been huge my whole life and I couldn’t have done it without Him.”

Now, with his name officially on the Olympiques’ draft board, Tillman can turn his attention toward proving Gatineau made the right choice and continuing his development toward a future in major junior hockey.