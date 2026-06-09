Road closure notice for Waverley Road from June 11 to June 15 for power pole relocations

WAVERLEY: HRM is advising motorists they will need to find an alternate route around Waverley Road, between civics 1291 and 1335, for a few days.

The road will be closed between this area from 7 p.m. on Thursday night June 11 to 7 a.m. on Monday morning June 15. This is all weather dependent.

This is to facilitate temporary utility pole and line relocations in coordination with Nova Scotia Power, in support of the Waverley Road guiderail and retaining wall project.

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This section of Waverley Road will be closed while this work is underway.

Drivers should expect delays and are asked to use alternative routes where possible.

Local access will be maintained from both ends of the closure.

Emergency access will be maintained at all times as well, HRM said.