ADVERTORIAL: N.S. Power issues letter to Mount Uniacke & surrounding area residents

The following is an advertorial from Nova Scotia Power

MOUNT UNIACKE: Thank you to the residents of Mount Uniacke who took the time to meet with our team and attend our Community Reliability Meeting at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 165 on May 26, 2026.

We truly appreciated the chance to connect with you, hear your questions and perspectives on power service in your community, and share how our team will continue working to support reliable service for you and your neighbours.

Completed Reliability Work

Over the last five years we have invested $11.2 million in the area for tree trimming, upgrades to our equipment and a new substation.

The Mount Uniacke Substation was put into service in December 2025 and serves more than 5000 customers through two feeders (lines). Having shorter distribution networks makes it easier to monitor and maintain equipment and find and fix issues, reducing the number and length of power outages. The substation will also support growing demand in the future.

2021-2025 Widening of transmission right of way – $23,000 ​

2024-2025 Upgrading and replacing transmission lines and equipment – $1 million ​

2021-2025 Tree trimming along distribution lines – $90,000 ​

2024-2025 Upgrades to distribution line – $100,000 ​

2024-2025 New substation & equipment – $10 million​

The new substation for N.S. Power in Mount Uniacke. (N.S. Power photo)

Planned Reliability Work

Another $1.8 million is being invested this year, bringing the total local investment to $13 million. Planned work includes:

2026 Widening of transmission right of way – $43,000 ​

​ 2027 Upgrades to transmission line – $350,000 ​

​ 2026-2027 Voltage upgrade (Cockscomb Lake) $168,000 ​

​ 2027 Distribution line extension $250,000

2027 Construction of Mount Uniacke substation control building & second transmission tie – $1 million​

Our Five-Year Reliability Plan (2025-2029)

We are now in the second year of our reliability plan, which includes a $1.3 billion investment to further strengthen the electricity grid.

This work involves an average annual investment of $250 million in projects across Nova Scotia, including installing protective devices, upgrading lines, replacing poles and transformers, and increasing vegetation management to reduce outages. Investment in tree trimming has steadily increased—from $25 million in 2022 to $32 million in 2023, and to $45 million annually since 2024.

Community Engagement

Hearing from you directly is important to us, and we value every opportunity to have these conversations.

Your feedback helps guide our work, and we remain committed to delivering service you can rely on every day.

Keeping you updated on work in your area continues to be a priority for us. If you ever have questions about the reliability of service where you live, your Reliability Advisor is here to help: ANDREA.MCQUILLIN@nspower.ca

Keith O’Callaghan Senior Manager, Reliability Work Execution, Nova Scotia Power