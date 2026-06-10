Community News

Police seek public’s help in search for stolen vehicle from Dartmouth business

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ByPat Healey

June 10, 2026 , , , , , ,
The stolen truck from the business. (HRP photo)

HALIFAX: Police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a vehicle that was stolen from a business in Dartmouth.

The red vehicle pictured here was stolen from The Water Shed, located at 515 Main Street in Dartmouth on April 14 at approximately 11:50 p.m

. It is a 2005 Ford F550 truck with company logos on both doors and a Nova Scotia license plate that reads GT34746. The vehicle had hydrofracking equipment on board at the time it was taken.

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The suspects truck. (HRP photo)

The second picture is of the suspects’ truck.

This vehicle arrived at The Water Shed, a passenger got out of the vehicle, entered the company’s truck, and drove away.

Anyone with information about the vehicle’s whereabouts or the suspects’ identity is asked to call police at 902-490-5020.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at http://crimestoppers.ns.ca or using the P3 Tips App. 26-57977

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ByPat Healey

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Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

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