PHOTOS: East Hants Skating Club’s Spring Ice show wows crowd at Sportsplex

Evelynne Collin was all smiles as she completed her routine, one that may be her last with EHSC as she heads off to post-secondary education in September. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: The hard work and dedication put in by the skaters with East Hants Skating Club was on full display Sunday night.

The club held their Spring Ice Show at the Keith Miller Arena int he East Hants Sportsplex in Lnatz.

There were many proud parents and family members on hand to take in the almost two hour performance as each group of skaters got to showcase their talent to music.

It was an evening of ice skating and movie magic.

Minion invasion on the ice. (Healey photo)

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The Laker News, a proud sponsor of the night, was on hand to take some photos.

Here are some of the best shots we captured from the night:

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

A skater soars through the air on as held by Coach Andrew. (Healey photo)

Pairs skaters do their routine. (Healey photo)

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(Healey photo)

These skaters were locked together as they did this part of their routine. (Healey photo)

Coach Andrew holds a skater above his shoulders for their performance on the ice. (Healey photo)

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Evelynne is skating her heart out. (Healey photo)

These skaters cross arms to lock hands before part of their performance on the ice. (Healey photo)

These two girls await the cue from the music to begin their performance. (Healey photo)