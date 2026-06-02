PHOTOS: East Hants Skating Club’s Spring Ice show wows crowd at Sportsplex

Evelynne Collin was all smiles as she completed her routine, one that may be her last with EHSC as she heads off to post-secondary education in September. (Healey photo)
LANTZ: The hard work and dedication put in by the skaters with East Hants Skating Club was on full display Sunday night.
The club held their Spring Ice Show at the Keith Miller Arena int he East Hants Sportsplex in Lnatz.
There were many proud parents and family members on hand to take in the almost two hour performance as each group of skaters got to showcase their talent to music.
It was an evening of ice skating and movie magic.
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The Laker News, a proud sponsor of the night, was on hand to take some photos.
Here are some of the best shots we captured from the night:
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