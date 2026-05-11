PHOTOS/VIDEO: Feds, province, HRM supporting construction of safe, stable housing for children with Chisholm Services for Children

Wade Johnston from Chisholm Services for Children speaks at the announcement where the federal, provincial, and municipal governments announced their support for their project of building two new homes in Lower Sackville for up to eight children in the province's care. (Dagley Media photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: Eight children who would be under the care of the province will get a chance at a brighter future with two new homes being built by Chisholm Services for Children near First Lake in Lower Sackville.

At an announcement on May 8, Braedon Clark, MP for Sackville-Bedford-Preston, announced the federal government would provide $5.25 million in funding for the project.

Meanwhile, Department of Opportunities and Social Development Barb Adams announced the province was contributing $500,000 and Mayor Andy Fillmore said HRM was providing $200,000.

The remainder for the project, a total of $2.11 million, will come from the Chisholm Foundation for Children.

According to Wade Johnston, Executive Director with Chisholm, the two new homes will provide safe and stable housing for eight children under the care of Nova Scotia’s minister of opportunities and social development.

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Here is our video story from the announcement, including questions to those speakers from media.

Video supported by Braedon Clark MP

Video shot/edited by Matt Dagley.

MP Braedon Clark announces the federal government is funding the project top the tune of $5.25 million. (Dagley Media photo)

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Johnston explained that Chisholm is relocating from their current location in south end Halifax to First Lake Drive, Lower Sackville.

At the announcement, Johnston said Chisholm’s belief is that children belong and thrive in community and that all children deserve brighter futures.

Their top priority is integrating into the community while respecting, and protecting, the natural beauty of the property they plan to call home.

The property is six acres in size with plans to divide it into four lots: two for the housing; one for office space; and the final acre for therapeutic outdoor activities.

There will be two four-bedroom homes with each home housing four children each (the children are aged six to 12 years-old).

One of the new homes under construction for the project. (Dagley Media photo)

The two homes on site under construction near First Lake. (Dagley Media photo)

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Mayor Andy Fillmore said that every young person deserves a safe, stable place to call home – and projects like this strengthen our communities.

“These homes will help children stay connected to school, services, and the people around them.

“As our region continues to grow, our focus is on working with partners and being ready to deliver the housing people need, quickly, and where it’s needed most,” he said.

Minister Barb Adams. (Dagley Media photo)

Mayor Andy Fillmore speaks announcing HRM’s funding support. Also pictured is and Councillor Billy Gillis. (Dagley Media photo)