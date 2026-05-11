Truro Heights man charged with child luring offences

An RCMP cruiser at headquarters in Dartmouth. (Healey photo)

TRURO HEIGHTS: A 28-year-old Truro Heights man has been charged in relation to a child luring investigation.

In November 2025, investigators began investigating reports that a 28-year-old man had communicated online with a youth for a sexual purpose, sent gifts, and had attempted to meet with the youth at a Halifax hotel.

On May 7, members of the Provincial Internet Child Exploitation Unit and RCMP Digital Forensic Services, with assistance from Colchester County District RCMP and the RCMP Colchester Community Action Team, executed a search warrant at a residence on Oakwood Dr. in Truro Heights.

Electronic evidence was seized.

As a result of the investigation, Brandin James Arsenault has been charged with Luring a Child and Making Sexually Explicit Material Available to a Child.

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Arsenault has been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court on August 5.

Investigators believe additional victims may’ve been targeted online and are urging parents and guardians to speak with their children about online safety, and to report any suspicious activity to their local police.

For survivor and family support, visit: https://www.protectchildren.ca/en/.

In Nova Scotia, it’s mandatory to report suspected child sexual abuse or exploitation. Anyone who encounters such material must report it.

Failure to do so may result in penalties under the Child and Family Services Act. Be a voice for children who are victims of sexual exploitation by reporting suspected offences to your local police or to Canada’s national tipline: www.cybertip.ca.

File #: 2026-313931