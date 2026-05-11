Cobequid Food Security Network connects with Millwood High students at Wellness Fair

The Cobequid Food Network at the Wellness Fair at Millwood High. (Submitted photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: Students at Millwood High School gained valuable insights into community health and wellness last Tuesday during the school’s annual Wellness Fair.

Local organizations, including the Cobequid Food Security Network, shared resources and volunteer opportunities.

Throughout the day, approximately 700 students from 26 classes rotated through the fair in 20-minute sessions.

The event brought together a wide range of health and wellness service providers, giving students the chance to learn about available supports and ways to get involved in their community.

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At the Cobequid Food Security Network’s table, staff engaged in meaningful conversations with students about food security, community support programs, and youth volunteer opportunities through the organization’s soup kitchen initiatives.

“It was inspiring to see so many students eager to learn more about giving back and making a positive impact in their community,” organizers noted.

The Cobequid Food Security Network expressed gratitude to Millwood High School for the invitation and thanked all students and staff who stopped by to ask questions and show interest in their work.

Those interested in volunteering with the organization can visit their website at foodsecuritynetwork.ca to learn more.