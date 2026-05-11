Druhan joins N.S. Liberal Party; aiming for leadership run in future

Former PC and Independent MLA Becky Druhan. (Communications Nova Scotia)

LUNENBURG: The newest Liberal MLA is already aiming to take a run at the leadership.

Becky Druhan, who had been sitting as an Independent MLA for Lunenburg West through the spring sitting after leaving the PC Party, was announced by the N.S. Liberals as joining them on Monday morning during a news conference in Lunenburg.

At the same conference Druhan told reporters she plans to run for leadership of the NS Liberal party

“Many people from Lunenburg West and across the province have also encouraged me to consider putting my name forward for the Liberal leadership,” she said.

“I do intend to run, and I will have more to say about that in the near future.”

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Druhan said her decision to join the Liberal party came after conversations with constituents and reflection on how she could best serve both her community and the province.

“This decision is about how I can best serve Lunenburg West and Nova Scotia,ˮ said Druhan. “I believe

the Liberal team shares my commitment to thoughtful, forward-looking leadership that delivers

accountable government, strong public services, and economic opportunity.

“I appreciate the approach of both Iain Rankin and Derek Mombourquette in listening, collaborating, and staying focused on moving Nova Scotia forward.

“The Liberal team has the foundation to provide the leadership Nova Scotia needs, and I want to be part of rebuilding and strengthening that work.ˮ

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Interim Liberal Leader Iain Rankin said Druhanʼs experience and collaborative approach will strengthen

the caucus as the Liberals continue the process of rebuilding the party and holding the Houston

government to account.

“Becky brings integrity, thoughtfulness, and a strong commitment to public service,” said Rankin.

“She understands the challenges Nova Scotians are facing and shares the belief that government can be fiscally responsible while continuing to invest in healthcare, affordability, economic opportunity, and a sustainable future.



Druhan will become Caucus Chair and assume the critic responsibilities for Health, Seniors and Long Term Care, Addictions and Mental Health, Public Works, Housing, Cyber Security and Digital Solutions, Service Nova Scotia, and the Nova Scotia Advisory Council on the Status of Women.

She will also serve as a member of the Public Accounts, Community Services, Human Resources, and Health committees.