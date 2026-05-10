Firefighters complete Basic Firefighting course to become interior firefighters

Elmsdale firefighters Selina Smith, Dawson Smith, and Tom Bond were presented their yellow helmets and certificates after being three of the 18 firefighters to complete the basic firefighting course recently. (Submitted photo/Elmsdale fire FB)

ELMSDALE: Fifteen firefighters from East Hants Fire Service and three from Stewiacke fire participated in the Basic Firefighting course with fire control recently.

By doing so, this completed the course for those firefighters.

The firefighters who took part put in more than 100 hours of weekend time to do the course and officially become interior firefighters.

Three of those firefighters highlighted with a post by Elmsdale Fire on their Facebook were Selina Smith; Dawson Smith; and Tom Bond.

The three were presented with their certificates and yellow helmets at the fire department’s business meeting last week.

(Information in this story came from the FB post by Elmsdale Fire)

Firefighters during the Basic Firefighter course. (Submitted/Elmsdale Fire FB)