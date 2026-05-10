PHOTOS: Families come out to enjoy Community Breakfast in Carroll’s Corner

A young boy with a fire truck t-shirt on gets ready to chow down on his pancake, eggs, sausage, and bacon during the community breakfast. (Healey photo)
CARROLL’S CORNER: It was a great turnout on a beautiful morning for the community breakfast at the Carroll’s Corner Community Centre on May 9.
Timed perfectly with Mother’s Day on May 10, the event saw lots of families come out, and some even got flowers for their mothers.
The breakfast saw volunteer firefighters from Station 40 Dutch Settlement and volunteers with the community gem that is the Carroll’s Corner Community Centre put on a new hat to serve the many people who came out.
From making pancakes and flipping them, to serve scrambled eggs, bacon, toast, and more, each of the volunteers served with a smile of their faces.
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The Laker News stopped by to enjoy some breakfast to get a busy day started with a hearty meal, and took the following photos at the breakfast.