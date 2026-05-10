Two men charged after police execute search warrant in Bible Hill

A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

BIBLE HILL: Colchester County RCMP have charged two people and seized firearms and drugs after executing a search warrant in relation to an assault investigation.

On May 5, RCMP officers responded to a report of an assault at a home in Bible Hill. They learned that a man assaulted a woman and threatened her with a firearm.

On May 6, the RCMP Colchester Community Action Team, with assistance from Colchester County District RCMP and the RCMP Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant at a residence on Vimy Rd.

Six people were safely arrested at the property.

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As a result of the search, officers seized four firearms, a pellet gun, ammunition, and cell phones.

Tyler Blair Blenkhorn, 29, of Bible Hill, has been charged with:

Uttering Threats

Assault with a Weapon

Pointing a Firearm

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of the Purpose of Trafficking (cocaine)

Fail to Comply with a Release Order





Blenkhorn was remanded into custody and is due to reappear in Truro Provincial Court on May 12.

Aaron Keith MacKenzie, 53, of Wentworth, was charged with two counts of Fail to Comply with a Release Order.

He was remanded into custody and will be appearing in court on May 21.

The other four arrested individuals were released without charge.

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The RCMP Colchester Community Action Team is leading the ongoing investigation, with assistance from the Colchester County District RCMP General Investigation Section.

Nova Scotians are encouraged to contact their nearest RCMP detachment or local police to report crime in their communities.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or using the P3 Tips app.

File #: 2026-597136