From the Cruiser – May 5, 2026

RCMP's From the Cruiser. (Healey photo)

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ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 128 calls for service.

The following is some of the highlighted responses as provided by Cpl. Jody Simpson, with East Hants RCMP.

MVC’S

It was a busy week for police attending collision calls.

Officers with East Hants RCMP had eight traffic collisions over the past week.

The suspect. (RCMP photo)

Request to Identify

East Hants RCMP are looking to identify the following individual from a theft from the Elmsdale Superstore.

Police file 2026534217.

Traffic Offences

East Hants RCMP issued eight Summary Offence Tickets during this period.

This included tickets for speeding, fail to obey traffic sign, operating a motor vehicle without registration, operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license and driving without insurance.

Drivers are reminded to obey all posted speed limits and have all required paperwork up to date.

(RCMP photo)

East Hants Most Wanted

This week East Hants District RCMP’s most wanted is Gerrard “Troy” Poisson.

He is wanted for Failure to appear in relation to Assault Causing Bodily Harm, and Assault by Choking charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

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