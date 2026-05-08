Emergency preparedness award nominations now open, province says

Minister Kim Masland. (Province of N.S. File Photo)

HALIFAX: The Department of Emergency Management is launching its first awards program to recognize people who are significantly enhancing emergency preparedness, response and recovery across Nova Scotia.



“Nova Scotians never hesitate to step up before, during and after an emergency, and that hard work deserves to be recognized on a higher level,” said Kim Masland, Minister of Emergency Management.

“I am so proud of all the progress being made across the province to keep our communities safe and resilient.”

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The five award categories are:



– Minister’s Award for Community Preparedness:recognizes teams or individuals who have helped citizens, first responders and/or communities better prepare and adapt to hazards and worked to create a culture of preparedness. The award recognizes those who develop innovative solutions to public safety challenges and show leadership in promoting community preparedness and supporting vulnerable populations.



– Premier’s Award for Volunteer Excellence:recognizes an outstanding volunteer who has shown exceptional leadership in the Nova Scotia Guard and/or other volunteer organization. Recipients will have demonstrated a commitment to providing assistance in local emergencies or having supported emergency management strategies or preparedness at the community level.



– Youth:recognizes a young person or group of young people aged 16 to 24 who is contributing to public safety.



– Partners:recognizes those who work together to make a significant difference or impact in emergency management preparedness, response or recovery at the community or regional level.



– Mentorship:recognizes an individual who has demonstrated excellence in mentorship in the emergency management realm.



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Nominations will be accepted inwriting and online until June 30. An award ceremony will take place in the fall.



Quick Facts:

– work or emergency response that occurred on or after January 1, 2024 is eligible for nomination

– the awards will be sourced and made locally in Nova Scotia

– to select winners, a committee of people in the emergency management field will evaluate and score applications based on eligibility criteria

– the federal government’s Emergency Management Exemplary Service Award is also accepting nominations until May 31