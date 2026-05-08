Youth dies in collision; young driver, second youth sent to hospital with injuries

MUSQUODOBOIT HARBOUR: A youth has died in an early morning collision in Musquodoboit Harbour, RCMP say.
Police said that at approximately 3:37 a.m., RCMP, EHS and fire services responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 1100 block of Ostrea Lake Rd.
Officers learned that a southbound Honda Civic crossed the roadway and rolled into the ditch.
The youth driver and a youth passenger were transported to hospital by EHS for non-life-threatening injuries.
A second youth passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene.
ADVERTISEMENT:
An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the location of the collision and Ostrea Lake Rd. was closed for several hours.
It has since reopened.
The investigation is ongoing.
File #: 26-71002