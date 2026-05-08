Youth dies in collision; young driver, second youth sent to hospital with injuries

A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

MUSQUODOBOIT HARBOUR: A youth has died in an early morning collision in Musquodoboit Harbour, RCMP say.

Police said that at approximately 3:37 a.m., RCMP, EHS and fire services responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 1100 block of Ostrea Lake Rd.

Officers learned that a southbound Honda Civic crossed the roadway and rolled into the ditch.

The youth driver and a youth passenger were transported to hospital by EHS for non-life-threatening injuries.

A second youth passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT:

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the location of the collision and Ostrea Lake Rd. was closed for several hours.

It has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

File #: 26-71002