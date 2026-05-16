PHOTOS: Maritime Diecast Expo had enthusiasts in their glory at second event

Some diecast are checked out at the Maritime Diecast Expo. (Healey photo)

(We are reposting this story due to the website issues this week)

FALL RIVER: The second annual Maritime Diecast Expo had close to 30 vendors for enthusiasts to browse on Saturday in Fall River.

The Expo was held at St. John’s United Church on Highway 2, and included a food truck on site – PBJ Eatery Mobile Food Trailer.

The parking lot was full at times as enthusiast came by to check out the thousands of diecast in various scales on site to choose from.

Many were available to be purchased from respective vendors.

Organizers tell The Laker News they hope to put on another expo later this year, and if they do details will be shared with us so we can let the community know.

Many diecast collectors were on hand for people to browse and purchase some if they so chose too. (Healey photo)

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There were lots of diecast to see and buy. (Healey photo)

There were a variety of diecasts available. (Healey photo)

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The room was full of diecast vendors and those checking them out. (Healey photo)

The organizers for the Maritime Diecast Expo in Fall River. (Healey photo)

Crowds came in throughout the day. (Healey photo)