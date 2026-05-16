Canada’s Dream Jobs: Firefighters Among Most Desired Careers

Real estate agent in formal attire holding a blank 'For Sale' sign inside an apartment. (Pexels.com photo)

CALGARY, ALTA.: A new study has revealed the jobs Canadians want to pursue most, and realtors have topped the list.

The report by industrial engineering and system integration experts Vista Projects examined search volume data for over 100 different occupations paired with training-related terms like ‘how to become a realtor’ to identify which careers Canadians want to pursue most.

Firefighters rank fourth among Canada’s most desired jobs for 2026.

New research has examined search volume patterns to reveal the most desired jobs in Canada. Realtors rank number one, drawing in 2,738 searches each month.

Pharmacists come second with 1,927 monthly searches, and doctors are in third with 1,867.

Canada ’s Most Wanted Jobs

Rank Job Monthly Searches 1 Realtor 2,738 2 Pharmacist 1,927 3 Doctor 1,867 4 Firefighter 1,747 5 Veterinarian 1,656 6 Psychiatrist 1,606 7 Lawyer 1,601 8 Psychologist 1,595 9 Therapist 1,470 10 Dental Hygienist 1,386

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Realtors topped Canada’s dream job list with a staggering 2,738 monthly searches about training and qualifications required for the job.

People in Canada have shown remarkable interest in this career, likely due to its strong earning potential, especially in high-demand markets like Vancouver and Toronto, as well as flexibility and independence.

In Canada, realtors take home an annual median salary of $58,400, but wages can go as high as $178,000. The best place to be a realtor is in the Yukon Territory, where the median salary is a staggering $168,000.

Jobs as a pharmacist claimed second place, with 1,927 monthly searches. Canada’s strong interest in this career path could be due to its stability, earning potential, strong credibility, and direct impact on patient health.

On average, a pharmacist’s hourly wage is $55.49 an hour in Canada, but can reach up to $67.00 an hour.

Pharmacist wages are highest in Yukon, at $64.71 an hour, and Quebec, at $63.

Doctors took the third spot, with 1,867 monthly searches for training information. This position attracts Canadians seeking a career change for its prestige and professional respect, strong job security, and diversity of specializations, as well as being very well paid.

A medical doctor in Canada brings home an average annual salary of $232,227, with the highest being $435,240 annually.

Doctors are best paid in Quebec, with a median salary of $268,808 in the area.

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Firefighters ranked fourth, with 1,747 searches each month, despite the risk that comes with it.

Job security, public service, and strong benefits packages likely drive interest in this emergency services career.

The median hourly wage for a firefighter in Canada is $45.79, and can reach up to $61.40.

The Northwest Territories have the highest wage for firefighters, at $58.13 an hour.

Veterinarians come in fifth place, accumulating 1,656 monthly searches. Many people choose to become vets out of a love of animals and a desire to make a difference.

The median hourly wage for a vet in Canada is $60 and can go up to $84.13. Vets are paid the most in Quebec, with a median hourly wage of $64.10 in the area.

In sixth place is the role of a psychiatrist, which receives 1,606 searches each month. Psychiatrists are paid a median salary of $311,297 in Canada, but salaries can get up to a staggering $607,184 a year.

The median salary in Manitoba is $343,507, making it the best-paid area for psychiatrists in the country.

Lawyers have come in seventh place, with Canadians searching for this career 1,601 times a month.

The median hourly wage for lawyers in Canada is $59.76, with the highest being $107.14. Lawyers are paid the most in Alberta, where the median wage is $78.85 an hour.

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Ranking eighth are psychologists, with 1,595 monthly searches for this role.

The median hourly wage for psychologists is $52.88, reaching up to $77.43.

Alberta is the best place for psychologists, as the median wage is highest, at $58 an hour.

Therapists rank ninth, receiving 1,470 monthly searches.

In Canada, the median hourly wage for therapists or ‘mental health counsellors’ is $34, reaching up to $50. They are best paid in Nunavut, with a median wage of $54.95 an hour.

In tenth place are dental hygienists, with 1,386 monthly searches.

The median hourly wage for dental hygienists in Canada is $45, and the highest hourly wage is $60. They are paid the most in Alberta, at $60 an hour.

Also among Canada’s top 15 dream jobs are mortgage brokers, electricians, radiologists, notaries and teachers.

23 engineering roles appear in the ranking, and software engineers are the most popular engineering job, coming in 45th place with 569 monthly searches. All engineering jobs analyzed have a combined monthly search volume of 2,147.

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Adam Singfield, Marketing & Communications Lead at Vista Projects, commented on the findings:

“These findings show that Canadians are actively exploring meaningful and well-paid careers amid a changing labour market.

“Over 20.9 million Canadians are employed, earning an average weekly wage of around $1,310 in 2025, with strong demand for skilled professionals across many sectors.

“Jobs in law, healthcare, and technical services are particularly attractive, with more than 60% of employees reporting solid career prospects in roles requiring higher education or specialized training.

“What really stands out is how many of these dream jobs are in healthcare and mental health. Psychiatrist, psychologist, and therapist all making the top 10 suggests Canadians are increasingly drawn to careers where they can help people directly.

“Canadians are also increasingly open to career changes; a recent poll found 56% of job seekers have switched careers at least once, with many believing it’s ‘never too late’ to try something new.

“Flexibility, fulfilment, work culture, and growth opportunities help explain why careers in real estate, healthcare, emergency services, and mental health continue to top Canadians’ dream-job lists.”