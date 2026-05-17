PHOTOS: East Hants Farmers Market kicks off their season at the Sportsplex

LANTZ: The first East Hants Farmers Market kicked off their season on Saturday.
The event, held at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz, saw many vendors setup in the second floor of the Sportsplex where Roxie’s is and in the Todd Hunter Room.
Vendors were showcasing their crafts and artistic talents to those who came out to check things out.
There was even musical entertainment live from Pots and Pans.
The Laker News stopped by to grab some photos from the event.
For more info checkout the East Hants Farmers Market on Facebook.
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