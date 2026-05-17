PHOTOS: East Hants Farmers Market kicks off their season at the Sportsplex

There were vendors aplenty for people to check out at the Farmers Market on Saturday at the Sportsplex. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: The first East Hants Farmers Market kicked off their season on Saturday.

The event, held at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz, saw many vendors setup in the second floor of the Sportsplex where Roxie’s is and in the Todd Hunter Room.

Vendors were showcasing their crafts and artistic talents to those who came out to check things out.

There was even musical entertainment live from Pots and Pans.

The Laker News stopped by to grab some photos from the event.

For more info checkout the East Hants Farmers Market on Facebook.

Lots of vendors were on hand hope to make some sales. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Vendors in the Todd Hunter Room. (Healey photo)

Lots of talent and craftsmanship was on display. (Healey photo)

Gore-Jus Farms were at the Market. (Healey photo)

Scotia Gardening was there with some of her plants. (Healey photo)