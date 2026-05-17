Community

Residents invited to participate in Neighbour Week 

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ByPat Healey

May 17, 2026 , , , ,
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HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality is inviting residents to start planning and take part in Neighbour Week from June 21 to 27, 2026.

Neighbour Week is an opportunity to build strong connections through community-led events and simple acts of neighbourly kindness.

Residents are invited to organize and participate in activities of all sizes that help bring neighbours together.

Events can be hosted in neighbourhoods across the municipality to strengthen local connections.

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The Neighbour Week Community Event Map is also available for residents to explore what’s happening nearby and find inspiration.

Small gestures matter. Saying hello, introducing yourself or checking in on a neighbour helps build stronger connections and more welcoming, supportive and safe communities.

For more information, ideas and resources, or to register an event, visit halifax.ca/Neighbour-Week.

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ByPat Healey

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Residents invited to participate in Neighbour Week 

May 17, 2026 Pat Healey

Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

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