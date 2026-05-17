Blois highlights trades, infrastructure and economic uncertainty at EHDCC breakfast

Kings Hants MP Kody Blois discussed a variety of topics during his chat with business representatives at a East Hants Chamber breakfast sponsored by Hants-Kings CBDC. (Healey photo)

ELMSDALE: Global economic uncertainty, skilled trades shortages, infrastructure investments, and housing were among the topics discussed by Kings-Hants MP Kody Blois during a business breakfast hosted Friday morning by the East Hants & District Chamber of Commerce at the East Hants Aquatic Centre.

The event was sponsored by Hants-Kings CBDC and drew local business owners, community leaders and municipal representatives.

Blois spent much of his presentation outlining the federal government’s recent economic update and the challenges Canada is facing amid global instability, including ongoing conflict in the Middle East and uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade relations.

He said rising fuel and fertilizer costs tied to disruptions overseas are expected to have a growing impact on industries such as agriculture over the next year.

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Despite those concerns, Blois pointed to projections from the International Monetary Fund showing Canada is expected to have some of the strongest economic growth among G7 countries this fiscal year. He also defended federal spending levels while acknowledging concerns about deficits and the size of government.

A major focus of the speech centred on labour shortages in the skilled trades sector.

Blois said Canada is expected to need more than one million skilled trade workers over the next several years, prompting Ottawa to launch what he described as a significant apprenticeship push.

“The biggest thing I can tell you about what the economic update is, is we’re interested in the trades,” Blois told the audience. “Now’s a good time to get involved in the trades.”

He outlined new federal measures aimed at helping employers and apprentices, including up to $10,000 for small businesses hiring apprentices, weekly financial supports for those attending training blocks, and completion bonuses for new Red Seal-certified workers.

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Infrastructure spending was another major topic, with Blois discussing new federal funding streams for municipalities and community organizations.

He highlighted the importance of continued investments in water, wastewater and recreation infrastructure as communities in the corridor continue to grow.

“I look at the parcels that we have in Lantz, we have a community that continues to grow,” said Blois.

“Yes, we need to make sure we have housing and infrastructure, but I hope to work with my municipal councillors. We also need things for people to do when they’re here.”

Housing and affordability also featured prominently in the discussion, including federal programs aimed at encouraging rental housing construction and supporting municipal infrastructure tied to new housing growth.

During a question-and-answer session, Blois also spoke about the changing identity of communities in East Hants as growth continues along the corridor.

“Our communities are changing,” he said. “We are changing from a series of rural communities that has a real distinct identity and feel … to now kind of on the suburban ride.

“We’re becoming a bedroom community.”

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Blois said maintaining social infrastructure and community identity will be important as the region continues to expand.

Agriculture issues, including farmland preservation and generational farm transfers, were also raised by attendees.

Blois said rising land values and financing challenges are making it increasingly difficult for younger farmers to enter the industry.

The MP also touched on national electricity strategy discussions, airport privatization considerations, trade diversification efforts, and ongoing tariff negotiations with the United States.