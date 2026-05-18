PHOTOS: Ash Lee Jefferson students show talent in Unplugged: The Human Beat

Grace Rideout (front left), and Lyla Pennell (front right) sing to each other during Unplugged: The Human Beat at ALJ. In the back are Genesta Creamer (left) and Etta Arsenault. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: Student talent was on display last week during four performances of a musical at Ash Lee Jefferson Elementary school in Fall River.

Unplugged: The Human Beat was performed over two days (four shows, morning and evening).

The talent the students showed putting on the almost 90 minute show wowed the crowd and resulted in standing ovations at a couple of the performances.

A happy actress in the musical. (Healey photo)

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The Laker News took in the third show, with students from Georges P. Vanier Junior High joining parents and families of those on stage to take in the show.

Unplugged: The Human Beat was directed by Becky Lytle, who was also the playwright. Bryan LaPlante was the Musical Director, Vocals, and Playwright.

It was done through Halifax Regional Arts.

The salesman who were trying to get the school to switch to AI for their musical/stage. (Healey photo)

A dance routine sees Principal Graves, Flora MacDonald (second from right) show off some moves. (Healey photo)

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(Healey photo)

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Singing her heart out during the musical. (Healey photo)

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Getting ready to do her part in this scenario of the musical. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

Happy musical students at ALJ. (Healey photo)