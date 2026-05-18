PHOTOS: Ash Lee Jefferson students show talent in Unplugged: The Human Beat

FALL RIVER: Student talent was on display last week during four performances of a musical at Ash Lee Jefferson Elementary school in Fall River.
Unplugged: The Human Beat was performed over two days (four shows, morning and evening).
The talent the students showed putting on the almost 90 minute show wowed the crowd and resulted in standing ovations at a couple of the performances.
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The Laker News took in the third show, with students from Georges P. Vanier Junior High joining parents and families of those on stage to take in the show.
Unplugged: The Human Beat was directed by Becky Lytle, who was also the playwright. Bryan LaPlante was the Musical Director, Vocals, and Playwright.
It was done through Halifax Regional Arts.
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