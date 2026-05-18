Sports

Milford racer gets three podium finishes at national Superbike opening weekend

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ByPat Healey

May 18, 2026 , , , , , , ,
A shot of the field in one of the races at Shannonville. Milford's Baillie Ives (no. 6, second row) had three podium finishes. (Photo by SS Trackside, sent to us by Ives)

SHANNONVILLE, ONT.: A Milford racer had three podium finishes on the national Superbike series over the weekend as the season kicked off.

The national Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Series held its opening weekend at Shannonville Motorsports Park in Shannonville, Ont.

The series will faceoff in round two at Atlantic Motorsports Park near Shubenacadie from June 5-7.

Baillie Ives, who is from Milford but now calls Brookfield home, had an impressive start to the season as he looks to compete on the full slate of racing across the tracks on the schedule.

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Ives drove his no. 6 Suzuki in four races during the weekend.

He raced to a second place finish in the EBC Amateur Supersport Race two, which was won by Alexis Beaudoin.

Ives did not finish in the first Amateur Supersport race.

In the AIM Insurance Amateur Superbike races, he came home with two third place finishes. The races were won by Alexis Beaudoin with JS Lefebvre in second in both races.

For more info, check out the series website: www.csbk.ca

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ByPat Healey

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Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

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