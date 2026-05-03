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York University announces commitment of Waverley swimmer Legge

ByPat Healey

May 3, 2026 #Eugene Legge, #Lockview High, #Sackville Waves Aquatic, #swimming, #Waverley, #York University
Eugene Legge of Waverley. (York U/Instagram)

WAVERLEY: A Waverley swimmer is set to continue his passion as he gets his post-secondary education.

On Instagram, York University’s swimming team announced the commitment of Eugene Legge of Waverley, and a Lockview High student, to their swim team.

Legge is a member of the Sackville Waves Aquatic team.

At YorkU, he will be studying for a BA in Kinesiology.

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Legge commented his excitement to be joining the Lions.

“I’m excited to announce my commitment to York University to continue my athletic career and academics,” said Legge in the Instagram post.

He wanted to thank his coach, Matt Pedersen, for his guidance and support.

“I’m looking forward to contributing to the team and improving myself as a student athlete.

“Go Lions.”


By Pat Healey

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