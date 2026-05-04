Jr C Pens hold year-end awards banquet, thank major sponsors for support

Sam Rogers earned the Top Points and Team MVP award. (Healey photo)

ENFIELD: The 2025-2026 season officially wrapped up on Saturday night for the East Hants Ryson Construction Penguins.

At their year-end awards banquet, held at Shooters Bar & Grill in Enfield, the team recognized some of their top players and supporters from the past season.

The team and its players also enjoyed a great meal off the menu from Shooters served by the hard working waitress assigned to the area the Pens tables were.

The Laker News was invited to the awards banquet to cover it and take photos. Below is some of the photos as snapped at the awards dinner.

Goalie Gabe Rendell was named the team’s Most Dedicated Player. (Healey photo0

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Here are some photos from the dinner:

Cam Fisher’s dad picks up his award, the Bud Davies Award, for his time with the club that saw him play 156 games. The league record is 158 games with one team. (Healey photo)

John A. MacDonald from E-Commerce Solutions, by Canucks was presented with a framed team pic for his continued support of the Jr C Penguins. (Healey photo)

Nolan McLauchlan was named rookie of the year. He was unable to be at the awards in person. (Healey photo)

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Shooters Bar & Grill owner Beth MacDonell was honoured by the Jr C Pens. (Healey photo)

Top defensive player for the Jr C Pens was Noah Sutherland . He was not at the awards dinner. (Healey photo)

Team Owner Mark Stevenson of Ryson Construction was recognized with a framed team pic. (Healey photo)