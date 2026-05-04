Jr C Pens hold year-end awards banquet, thank major sponsors for support

ENFIELD: The 2025-2026 season officially wrapped up on Saturday night for the East Hants Ryson Construction Penguins.
At their year-end awards banquet, held at Shooters Bar & Grill in Enfield, the team recognized some of their top players and supporters from the past season.
The team and its players also enjoyed a great meal off the menu from Shooters served by the hard working waitress assigned to the area the Pens tables were.
The Laker News was invited to the awards banquet to cover it and take photos. Below is some of the photos as snapped at the awards dinner.
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Here are some photos from the dinner:
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