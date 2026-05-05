From the Firehouse – March 2026 calls

One of the NMR fire trucks. (Healey photo)

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NINE MILE RIVER: Here is a look at the fire department calls for the month of March 2026.

The following info is provided from Milford fire; Stewiacke fire; Shubenacadie fire; Lantz fire; Enfield fire; Nine Mile River fire; Indian Brook fire; Elmsdale fire; and Kennetcook fire.

Milford Fire had received 10 Calls in March.

Out of these calls, nine were for Mutual Aid within East Hants. The calls consisted of three Medicals; two Structure Fires; two Vehicle Fires; a Motor Vehicle Collision, a Grass Fire and, a Public Assist call.

Indian Brook fire had five calls in March.

That number was led by two grass fires, one of which caused a shed to burn down, and two mutual aid calls to Shubie Fire. They were also paged for once call to assist EHS.

For Elmsdale Fire, they heard the sound of their people 19 times during the month of March, led by six alarm activation calls.

The firefighters also attended to three medical assists, three mvc’s, two structure fires, and one other, one vehicle fire, one MVC 102 HWY Southbound, 1 brush fire, and one illegal burn.

Enfield Fire responded to 23 calls in March, led by 10 medical assists.

The tones also rang out for four mvc’s, five alarm activations, three mutual aid requests, and one power line fire.

For Shubenacadie Fire, they had eight calls led by three medical assists.

The firefighters also attended to two alarm calls; one mvc; one flood call; one wires down;

For mutual aid calls, the department responded to assist Milford with one grass fire; Indian Brook for a grass fire and structure fire; and Maitland fire for a medical assist.

Stewiacke Fire heard their pagers go off 12 times in March, led by four motor vehicle collision calls.

Firefighters also were toned out for three mutual aid calls; two medicals; two commercial fire alarms; and one lift assist;

For Lantz fire, they responded to the unlucky number 13 calls in March, which was led by six medical assists.

They also attended to two fire alarms; one grass/brush fire; one RIT call; one vehicle fire; one water rescue; and one structure fire.

Nine Mile River fire responded to five calls in March, led by two mutual aid requests for structure fires.

The department also were paged for one swift water rescue; one medical assist; and one mutual aid request for a brush fire.

For Kennetcook fire, they responded to seven calls, led by two medical assists.

Other calls that firefighters attended to included one gas detector; one power line fire; one alarm; one mvc; and one structure fire.

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