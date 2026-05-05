Funding from PetSmart charities to help N.S. Vet students, pet families across region

The NS SPCA building. (Submitted/Google)

DARTMOUTH: The Nova Scotia SPCA has received a total of $200,000 in grant funding from PetSmart Charities of Canada® to further expand access to veterinary care for local pet families in Northern Nova Scotia, and educate students at the Nova Scotia SPCA College of Animal Welfare about accessible care.

The PetSmart Charities of Canada-Gallup State of Pet Care Study revealed 50 per cent of pet parents skipped or declined veterinary care, largely due to financial concerns.

To expand care opportunities for local pet parents, half of this new funding will help the SPCA hire more staff to increase the availability of appointments at Tartan Tails Veterinary Hospital in Stellarton.

The other half of the funding will support the Nova Scotia SPCA College of Animal Welfare in Dartmouth to educate students in both the Veterinary Technician and Veterinary Assistant programs about accessible animal care.

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The Nova Scotia SPCA follows “spectrum of care” principles at their three Tartan Tails Veterinary Hospitals, creating a framework that tailors veterinary medical options that consider the pet’s needs alongside each pet family’s circumstances based on their resources, finances, and goals.

“The grant funding will not only expand availability of accessible care in the province, but will allow for the adaptation of both the Veterinary Technician and Veterinary Assistant curriculum to include access to care, embedding the principles into all courses,” said SPCA College vice-president, Marni Tuttle.

“Students will have supervised rotations in the SPCA Tartan Tails Veterinary Hospitals, ensuring real-world application of access to care principles, learnings that they will take with them as they embark on their careers.

“We’re thankful to PetSmart Charities of Canada for funding that will support this important work.”

Millions of pets across Canada lack access to the veterinary care they need.

In 2023, PetSmart Charities of Canada responded to that reality with a commitment of more than $18 million over five years to dismantle the financial, geographical and logistical barriers standing between pets and the care they deserve.

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Through its Accelerator grant program, PetSmart Charities of Canada supports nonprofit and low-cost veterinary providers working to expand services and reach more families in need.

“Pets are family, and access to veterinary care is critical in ensuring they stay healthy and remain in their loving homes,” said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities of Canada.

“When care is declined or skipped due to finances, small medical issues can become serious and far more expensive.

“We’re proud to partner with the Nova Scotia SPCA to help create practical, sustainable goals that meet the needs of their community.”

Pets play an important role in the lives of those who love them, and the Nova Scotia SPCA is committed to keeping families together through veterinary medical education and hands-on care.