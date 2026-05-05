Police lay robbery, assault charges

Halifax Regional Police car. (Photo: Sean DeWitt, Waterfront Media).

DARTMOUTH: On May 3 at approximately 3:50 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery at Canadian Tire, located at 15 Lemlair Row in Dartmouth.

It was reported a man stole merchandise from the store and threatened staff with a knife.

An off-duty HRP officer who was in the area observed the confrontation and intervened by restraining and arresting the suspect.

While the officer was restraining the suspect, a white SUV drove dangerously towards the off-duty officer and staff. The SUV struck one of the staff and then circled the parking lot before driving toward them again. then fled scene.

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The driver then stopped, exited the vehicle and tried to pull the officer off the suspect. The driver was unsuccessful in freeing the suspect and got back into the SUV.

After driving towards them again, the driver fled the scene.

At approximately 6:40 p.m., officers located an SUV matching the one seen at the robbery parked at a residence on Ferguson Road in Dartmouth.

A man believed to have been driving the SUV at the time of the robbery was located at the residence and arrested without incident.

Devin Osmond, 43, was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court to face charges of:

-Robbery

-Assault a peace officer with a weapon

-Assault with a weapon

-Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace

-Carrying a concealed weapon

-Resist arrest

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Matthew MacKinnon, 33, was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth court to face charges of:

-Robbery

-Assault a peace officer

-Assault causing bodily harm

-Operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm

-Operation of a conveyance dangerous to the public

File 26-68515, File 26-68397