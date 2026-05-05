Man arrested on outstanding warrants; additional charges laid by RCMP

A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: A 38-year-old Timberlea man wanted on an outstanding warrant has been arrested by RCMP Lower Sackville.

Kristopher Scott Drysdale is also facing additional charges following the arrest, police said.

On May 1, at approximately 4:05 p.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment, with the assistance of RCMP Police Dog Services, Truro Police Service, and the Halifax Regional Police High-Risk Enforcement Action Team, located and arrested Drysdale, on Optimism Walk in Lower Sackville.

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The 38-year-old man from Timberlea is charged with:

Theft Under $5000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Sexual Assault

Assault

In Committing Assault Chokes, Suffocates or Strangles

Failure to Comply with Release Order (two counts)

The man is also charged with Uttering Threats and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose stemming from an incident on April 28.

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Drysdale appeared in Halifax Provincial Court on May 4.

He remains in custody until .

Drysdale’s next scheduled court appearance is on May 6.

File #: 19-151410, 2026-311773, 26-66808