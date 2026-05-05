Gypsum mine in Carroll’s Corner receives industrial approval from province

An open-pit mine with large trucks and excavators under blue sky is pictured, (Pexels.com photo)

CARROLL’S CORNER: The Antrim Gypsum Project, a low-carbon gypsum mine planned for Carroll’s Corner, Halifax County, has received its industrial approval.



The approval allows mine owner CertainTeed Canada Inc. to operate an open pit mine that will produce about 1.5 million tonnes of gypsum and anhydrite annually.



The mine is expected to open in 2027, providing more than 60 direct full-time jobs and local economic benefits.



The project received environmental assessment approval in 2024.

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Quick Facts:

– the 270-hectare mine is expected to have a lifespan of more than 20 years

– surface mining machines will be used to reduce or eliminate the need for blasting

– anhydrite, also known as anhydrous calcium sulfate, is a mineral similar to gypsum

– the gypsum, a strategic mineral in Nova Scotia’s Critical Minerals Strategy,and anhydrite will be used for wallboard and cement production

– the minerals will be shipped from the Sheet Harbour port, with some material remaining in the province for use in cement and agriculture

Additional Resources:

Industrial approval document: https://novascotia.ca/nse/ia/pdfdocs/2025-6366450-00.pdf



